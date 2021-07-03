      Weather Alert

BTS Unveils Track List Including a Collaboration with Ed Sheeran “Permission to Dance”

Jul 3, 2021 @ 6:58am

Ed Sheeran has a new album coming, and so do the global superstar boyband BTS. BTS has revealed the track list for the “Butter” single due out July 9th that includes a collaboration with Ed Sheeran called “Permission to Dance”.

Will Ed’s album be more dancey like “Bad Habits”?

