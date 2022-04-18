BTS Teases New Album At Their Last Vegas Show

During the final show of their Las Vegas residency, which took place on Saturday night, BTS teased that they will drop a new album on June 10th.
After the Vegas show, BTS’ label, BigHit Music, confirmed that the band’s new album would indeed arrive on June 10 thanks to a message to fans over the weekend. The release date for their upcoming album, which would be their first since 2020’s Be, falls in line with BTS’ ninth anniversary as a group and their annual BTS Festa which is on June 13 this year.