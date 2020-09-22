BTS Performs A Tiny Desk Concert
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 21: K-pop boy band BTS visit the SiriusXM Studios on February 21, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
The K-Pop super-group, BTS, has finally made an appearance on NPR’s “Tiny Desk” concerts.
They crammed themselves into a record store and performed a 3 song set which included their summer smash, “Dynamite.” Watch their performance here!
The entire SET LIST:
- “Dynamite”
- “Save ME”
- “Spring Day”
We’re just surprised they managed to stay seated during their concert!