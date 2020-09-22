      Weather Alert

BTS Performs A Tiny Desk Concert

Sep 22, 2020 @ 6:31am
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 21: K-pop boy band BTS visit the SiriusXM Studios on February 21, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The K-Pop super-group, BTS, has finally made an appearance on NPR’s “Tiny Desk” concerts.

They crammed themselves into a record store and performed a 3 song set which included their summer smash, “Dynamite.”  Watch their performance here!

The entire SET LIST:

  1. “Dynamite”
  2. “Save ME”
  3. “Spring Day”

We’re just surprised they managed to stay seated during their concert!

