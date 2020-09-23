      Breaking News
BTS Is Taking Over the ‘Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ for BTS Week

Sep 23, 2020 @ 6:57am
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Jimin, RM, Jungkook, V, J-Hope, Jin, and SUGA of the K-pop boy band BTS visit the "Today" Show at Rockefeller Plaza on February 21, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

BTS fans are about to go wild. The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon just announced “BTS Week” coming up the week of September 28th. That’s 5 nights and 5 performances!

and of course games and more shenanigans!

 

