BTS Has The Most-Viewed 24 Hour Debut In YouTube History

Despite the fact most of it isn’t in English, it doesn’t matter. Fans LOVE them some BTS. Throw in Halsey for a catchy hook and you’ve got GOLD.

With each and every new song, it seems like BTS is just getting bigger and bigger, and now the group has officially made history — again! YouTube confirmed on Saturday (April 13) that the South Korean septet’s newly released “Boy With Luv” music video featuring Halsey had the best-ever first-day music video on the site.

“Yes, we’re still running the numbers. But we can confirm that ‘Boy With Luv’ feat. Halsey is now *officially* the most-viewed 24 hour debut in @YouTube history!!” tweeted YouTube Music’s official account, tagging the artists’ official accounts and using multiple hashtags.

They also performed on SNL

