BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ Enters The Billion Views Club With Songs Of Ariana, Shawn Mendes

Dec 9, 2021 @ 6:32am

The BTS Army was thrilled to hear about the band’s latest news. BTS announced via Twitter that their song “Dynamite” had reached a billion views on YouTube.  BTS sent out a tweet in celebration of the milestone which read, “#BTS_Dynamite entered the #BillionViewsClub Thank you, #BTSARMY!”

“Dynamite” joins other BTS songs that have crossed a billion views on YouTube including Fake Love, Boy With Luv, DNA, and MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix).  Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook weren’t the only ones to join the billion views club this year, other artists include, Ariana Grande, Eminem, Blackpink, Whitney Houston, Billie Eilish, Bon Jovi,  Nelly, and Kelly Rowland, Rick Astley, Cardi B, Metallica, The Cranberries, A-ha, Chris Brown, Linkin Park, Shawn Mendes, and Drake.

Whose music have you watched the most on YouTube?

