BTS Donates $1 Million Dollars to the Black Lives Matter Movement

BTS stepped up to donate $1 million dollars to the Black Lives Matter movement with the particpation from their fans as well using the hashtag #matchamillion !
BTS and Big Hit Entertainment have made a $1 million donation to Black Lives Matter https://t.co/0tMMZsiPNP
— billboard (@billboard) June 7, 2020
The BTS ARMY #MatchedAMillion dollars donated to Black Lives Matter and other organizations in only a day https://t.co/3XTkyIqEDN
— billboard (@billboard) June 8, 2020
