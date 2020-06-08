      Breaking News
BTS Donates $1 Million Dollars to the Black Lives Matter Movement

Jun 8, 2020 @ 7:17am

BTS stepped up to donate $1 million dollars to the Black Lives Matter movement with the particpation from their fans as well using the hashtag #matchamillion !

