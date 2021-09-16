      Weather Alert

BTS Announces Livestream Concert And Has A SIXTH Video Pass A BILLION Views

Sep 16, 2021 @ 7:18am

BTS is on a roll with a super dedicated BTS ARMY to thank for that. Their song “Idol” — which was released in 2018 — has become their sixth video in the billion views club on YouTube!  When the video premiered, it got more than 45.9 million views breaking the record at the time for the highest amount of views for a video debut in 24 hours.

Their other videos for “Fake Love,” also released in 2018, hit the one billion view mark recently.

The others hitting that mark are “Dynamite,” “Boy With Luv” featuring Halsey, “DNA,” and “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)”.  The group also announced a livestreaming “Permission To Dance” concert October 24th.

