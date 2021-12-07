BTS Announces Hiatus And Creates Separate Instagram Accounts

HANG ON BTS ARMY! Before you get all crazy, they are just taking a break and WILL BE BACK.
On Sunday, Big Hit Music, which manages the group, took to social media to announce that the band will be taking an “extended period of rest” when their announced engagements are concluded.
“We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour,” the statement reads. “BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the Covid-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists. This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy. It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families. We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest.”
The statement goes on to confirm that BTS will be “focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a ‘new chapter’.
Just hours later, members RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga and V all launched separate Instagram accounts. Each member already has over 13 million followers — with V being the most followed member — while BTS’ Instagram account has over 54 million followers.
