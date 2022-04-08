BSB Surprise Brothers Who Collect Tips From Street Performances For Charity

This is a cute #FeelGood! The Backstreet Boys were guests on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” surprising 12 and 9-year-old brothers, Bradley and Bowie. Here’s why…they have a band called “First Day of School” that performs every Sunday at the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica for tips. They play classic hits from Elvis to Kelly Clarkson. To date, they have collected and donated over $15,000 to nonprofits and causes they care about.
So BSB surprised them with a special invite to their Irvine, California concert, and a $25,000 donation to their three favorite charities!
And you should probably watch the Boy Band Lyric Challenge because it’s hysterical!