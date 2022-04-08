      Weather Alert

BSB Surprise Brothers Who Collect Tips From Street Performances For Charity

Apr 8, 2022 @ 9:51am

This is a cute #FeelGood!  The Backstreet Boys were guests on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” surprising 12 and 9-year-old brothers, Bradley and Bowie. Here’s why…they have a band called “First Day of School” that performs every Sunday at the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica for tips.  They play classic hits from Elvis to Kelly Clarkson. To date, they have collected and donated over $15,000 to nonprofits and causes they care about.

So BSB surprised them with a special invite to their Irvine, California concert, and a $25,000 donation to their three favorite charities!

And you should probably watch the Boy Band Lyric Challenge because it’s hysterical!

TAGS
Backstreet Boys Boy Band Lyric Challenge Brothers BSB Surprise The Kelly Clarkson Show
POPULAR POSTS
Ben and Kelly's $20,000 Gas Giveaway
Dog Busts Out Of Doggy Daycare And Runs Home
Teacher Hands Out Life Lessons And TikTok Loves It
"Ozark" Season 4 Trailer
Biggest Moments From The Grammys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On