BSB IS COMING TO LOUISVILLE!!! THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!!!

The Backstreet Boys are launching their biggest arena tour in 18 years AND THEY ARE COMING TO THE KFC YUM! CENTER!!!! That’s the good news….the bad news is you have to wait until September 13th, 2019 for the show!

Their new album DNA, is coming out January 25th on RCA Records. Now available for pre-order, DNA features songs written by Lauv (Charli XCX), Andy Grammer, Stuart Crichton (DNCE) and Mike Sabbath (J Balvin).

Presale tickets are available Saturday. Every ticket purchased to the North American headlining tour will include one (1) physical copy of their 10th studio album DNA.

“When this group started 26 years ago – and through all the highs and lows of our career – we’ve had to learn it wasn’t about us as individuals but about what’s best for the group,” says Howie D.

“That’s what I love about this album,” adds Kevin Richardson. “We were able to bring all of our influences and styles into one coherent piece of work. These songs are a great representation of who we are as individuals and who we are as a group. It’s our DNA. We’re really proud of that.”

“The journey is ongoing with us and there is so much left to do,” says Brian Littrell. “We’re living the next chapter that hasn’t been told yet, and that’s exciting.”

After 14 months of setting and breaking records in Las Vegas, BSB’s residency “Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life” will come to an end on April 27, 2019 and the tour launches in May.

