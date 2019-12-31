      Weather Alert

Bryson Tiller Had A Baby!

Dec 31, 2019 @ 5:20am
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 24: Singer-songwriter Bryson Tiller performs onstage during the 2016 Daytime Village at the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the Las Vegas Village on September 24, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

It’s a girl!

Congratulations are in order for Louisville’s Bryson Tiller and his girlfriend Kendra Bailey on the birth of their daughter.  His girlfriend shared the news about the birth of their child on Instagram with a caption of the daughter’s name Kelly Jade and a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram

Kelly Jade Tiller💕🧸

A post shared by Kendra Bailey (@_kendrabailey) on

Bryson has another daughter named Harley from a previous relationship.

TAGS
baby Bryson Tiller harley Kelly Jade Tiller Kendra Bailey
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE