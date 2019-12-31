Bryson Tiller Had A Baby!
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 24: Singer-songwriter Bryson Tiller performs onstage during the 2016 Daytime Village at the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the Las Vegas Village on September 24, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
It’s a girl!
Congratulations are in order for Louisville’s Bryson Tiller and his girlfriend Kendra Bailey on the birth of their daughter. His girlfriend shared the news about the birth of their child on Instagram with a caption of the daughter’s name Kelly Jade and a heart emoji.
Bryson has another daughter named Harley from a previous relationship.