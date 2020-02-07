Brunos Mars Teams Up with Disney for a Music-Themed Movie
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 28: Bruno Mars attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
Bruno Mars is back in the music biz with the mightiest mouse around, Mickey Mouse! Bruno MArs has signed a deal with Disney to star in and produce a narrative feature film that will also feature original music that he will write and perform.
Clearly Bruno is excited too!