Bruno Mars Tweets on Anderson .Paak ‘Betrayal’

After the numbers came out on the week’s top album releases Anderson Paak took to Twitter to publicly reevaluate his recent collaboration with Bruno Mars.
Looks like I linked up with the wrong pop star! Hey @taylorswift13 is your number still the same!? Lmk if you need help with 1989, I’m available! #ShakeItOff pic.twitter.com/KoG4PRNP6Q
— lil Hercules (@AndersonPaak) November 17, 2021
Bruno Mars saw the tweet, reposted with to let his true feelings be known. After all, Bruno and .Paak’s “An Evening With Silksonic” did in behind Taylor’s “Red” with 102,000 album-equivalent sales.
😒 It’s The betrayal for me. https://t.co/Uq3tsDgFHh
— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) November 17, 2021
Bruno made sure to get the last laugh posting this as a cherry on top;
pic.twitter.com/llfGuSQGgz
— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) November 17, 2021
Should Taylor actually work with Anderson Paak on her next album reissue? Or maybe the talented trio will link up off the back of a little troll session!