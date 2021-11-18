      Weather Alert

Bruno Mars Tweets on Anderson .Paak ‘Betrayal’

Nov 18, 2021 @ 2:04pm

After the numbers came out on the week’s top album releases Anderson Paak took to Twitter to publicly reevaluate his recent collaboration with Bruno Mars.

Bruno Mars saw the tweet, reposted with to let his true feelings be known.  After all, Bruno and .Paak’s “An Evening With Silksonic” did in behind Taylor’s “Red” with 102,000 album-equivalent sales.

Bruno made sure to get the last laugh posting this as a cherry on top;

Should Taylor  actually work with Anderson Paak on her next album reissue? Or maybe the talented trio will link up off the back of a little troll session!

TAGS
1989 anderson paak bruno Bruno Mars funny mars Paak red Swift Taylor Taylor Swift Twitter
POPULAR POSTS
Taylor Swift "All Too Well: The Short Film"
Accidental Text Buddies Spending Their Sixth Thanksgiving Together
You Laugh You Lose: Cheap Hotels
Meet The Oldest American Running Senior Olympian
Sleigh All Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On