Bruno Mars To Headline Preakness Stakes

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 28: Bruno Mars attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Bruno Mars To Headline Preakness Live

The Kentucky Derby kicks off the Triple Crown of racing and Grammy Award winning artist Bruno Mars is set to headline the Preakness Stakes again. The event takes place next month at Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course.

Showtime. @BrunoMars will be Drippin’ in Finesse on the #PreaknessLive stage along with @sofitukker and more on Saturday, May 20! Get your tickets now at https://t.co/IklrHeQ4Xt pic.twitter.com/5yxRPbzjnW — Preakness Stakes (@PreaknessStakes) April 5, 2023

Bruno first headlined the Preakness 11 years ago. This time around he will be joined by Sofi Tukker, DJ Chantel Jeffries, Martin 2 Smoove, and several more artists for the May 20 event.

The Preakness Stakes is the second leg in the famous triple crown races, just two weeks after the Kentucky Derby.

Preakness Live will begin around 10:30 a.m. on the day of the race. What is the last sporting event that you attended? Did you enjoy it?