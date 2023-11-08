Bruno Mars Launches Signature Fender Guitar

Source: YouTube

For $3000, you can own a guitar that Bruno Mars helped design with Fender. It’s the Bruno Mars Stratocaster, and it launched this week. “I don’t think of myself as a guitar player. I’m more of a frustrated songwriter. Every song is like a puzzle you have to solve, and a good guitar can bring something out of you that can help take you to the finish line. That’s what I wanted from this guitar,” “It was also important to have a workhorse that I could depend on for performing live and writing in the studio, whether it be rhythm or lead.”

It’s a Limited Edition guitar in a new caramel color, throwing a nod to his heroes, Jimi Hendrix and Prince, with a leopard print strap.