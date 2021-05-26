      Weather Alert

Bruno Mars’ Debut Album Has Been On The Chart For a Decade

May 26, 2021 @ 6:18am

Bruno Mars is having a good couple weeks. Last week he became the first artist to have 5 diamond certified singles. That means 5 of his songs have sold/streamed the equivalent of 10 million copies or more.

This week he has become 1 of 9 albums to spend a decade on the Billboard 200 for his debut album, Doo-Wop & Hooligans. 4 of the 9 are studio albums with the remainder being greatest hits or compilations making Bruno’s accomplishment that much greater.

