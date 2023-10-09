Bruno Mars Cancels Israel Concert: “We Stand with Israel”

Source: YouTube

Israel found themselves at war early Saturday morning as Hamas terrorists launched attacks by land, sea and air. The death toll continues to rise. In addition to the brutal killing of innocent civilians, some 130 hostages were taken and families are desperate to find their loved ones.

Some 25o bodies were found at a music festival near the Gaza Strip when Hamas militants paraglided into the crowd.

All of this led Bruno Mars and Live Nation to have to cancel his planned concert in Tel Aviv, saying “We stand with the residents of Israel, IDF fighters, and the security forces in these difficult moments.”