Bruce Willis and Lebron James Win Razzies For The Worst In Film

Netflix’s Diana: The Musical swept the Razzie Awards on Saturday, taking 5 prizes, including Worst Picture. Star Jeanna de Waal earned Worst Actress, while Judy Kaye was named Worst Supporting Actress (while also getting Worst Director and Worst Screenplay). Space Jam: A New Legacy, was voted Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel and its leading man, LeBron James, scored the Worst Actor prize. Adding insult to injury, James also was presented with the Worst On-Screen Couple award for his scenes with any Warner Bros. cartoon character.
Jared Leto was deemed Worst Supporting Actor for his performance in House Of Gucci. Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie went to Bruce Willis for Cosmic Sin (out of 8 choices).
Razzie winners are traditionally announced the day before the Oscars. Recipients receive a “tacky, gold-spray-painted” statuette that comes with a golden raspberry on top, and it’s valued at $4.97.
