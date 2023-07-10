99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Brothers Save A Little Boy From Drowning

July 10, 2023 9:01AM EDT
A scary situation played out in front of several people swimming in a Michigan apartment pool. 7-year-old Griffin Emerson wanted to prove he could swim in the deep end, and after several minutes struggling to keep his head up, he started sinking. 12-year-old Noah was on a float nearby and noticed him underwater. He told his 8-year-old brother Weston, and the two of them pulled him up while a man nearby helped get him out of the pool and on the pool deck.

He was lifeless as Noah and Weston’s mom called 9-1-1 while Griffin’s mom started CPR as he was blue and not breathing. They were able to get him back and coughing up pool water. The boys were honored as heroes by their community because of their quick action!

