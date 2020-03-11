      Weather Alert

Brother Takes Little Sister To Dad-Daughter Dance After Father Stands Her Up

Mar 11, 2020 @ 10:25am

A big brother, with an even bigger heart, stepped in to take his little sister to a dad-daughter dance after her father failed to show.

In a (now viral) Facebook post, Trelysia Hamerter illustrates how heartbroken Skylar was upon learning her father was not coming to the dance for a second year in a row.

 

Wearing a beautiful gold dress accessorized with a matching mini pursue, little Skylar made her way to the dance with her big bro who donned a blue suit and gold bow tie.

TAGS
Atlanta brother dad dance daughter Facebook viral
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE