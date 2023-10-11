Brooke Burke Reveals Shocking Info About Her Time Competing On “DWTS”

Source: YouTube

Brooke Burke revealed some shocking backstory to her time as a competitor on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2008. She and Derek Hough won that year, but there were some ups and downs. They ended up in couples counseling because they “weren’t gelling” when it came to learning choreography. At the time, Burke had a 3-month-old baby and was struggling while Hough was recording an album at night and exhausted from that.

Then, another shocking admission when she said had she not been married, she would have had an affair with Hough! She talked about it with former DWTS pro dancer Cheryl Burke on her “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast.