Brittney Griner Has Been Released From Russian Prison

The Russian prison system has released WNBA star Brittney Griner after she was detained in February. She was arrested when Russian authorities say they found vape cannisters containing cannabis in her luggage.

Griner’s releases is part of an international swap authorized by the president. Griner is being freed to the United States while Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout is sent back to Russia.

According to CNN, Paul Whelan, another detainee in Russia and one the United States deems wrongfully detained, remains in Russia and was not part of the swap. Per the news source, President Biden noted,