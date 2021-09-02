Britney Spears Won’t Face Charges In Incident With Housekeeper

The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday that Britney Spears won’t have to worry about facing any criminal charges after a housekeeper accused her of slapping a phone out of her hand. It happened on Aug. 16 during an argument about a trip to the vet for Spears’ dogs. The housekeeper filed a report with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department for alleged misdemeanor battery, indicating damage to the phone’s screen protector but she had no visible injuries.
Authorities decided not to press on the with the case “upon insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred and the lack of injury to the housekeeper or significant damage to the phone,” according to a news release from the DA’s office.
In a statement by Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart said, “As I have previously-stated, this was nothing more than sensationalized-tabloid fodder — an overblown ‘he said, she said’ regarding a cell phone. If this involved Jane Doe rather than Britney Spears it would not have been pursued or covered at all.”
THE LATEST HERE