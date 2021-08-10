      Weather Alert

Britney Spears Will Post Less On Instagram Because The “News Has Been Nasty”

Aug 10, 2021 @ 6:28am

Britney Spears has been dealing with feeling like she has no voice in her conservatorship by sharing directly with her fans on Instagram. But in her latest post, she says she’s scaling that back because of the “horrible and mean lies” the news has been spreading about her.

Britney shared a video of someone making a pretty tasty looking avocado toast recipe with the caption: “In a system where I’ve felt completely hopeless for so long, at least I do have a platform to share !!!! As Selena Gomez says it best – The world can be a nasty place … I know it … you know it … kill them with kindness ☀️☀️☀️ !!!” “Unfortunately the news has been pretty nasty saying horrible and mean lies about me so I’m gonna post a little less from now on 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!! God bless you beautiful people … TA TA 👋🏼 !!!!”

 

 

