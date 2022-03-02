      Weather Alert

Britney Spears Will “Hold Nothing Back” In Her Memoir

Mar 2, 2022 @ 10:13am

Uh oh…Britney Spears is promising to spill ALL the tea and “hold nothing back” in her new memoir!  She signed a $15 million dollar publishing deal to tell her side of the story. Britney feels “extremely betrayed” by her sister, Jamie Lynn, who released her memoir “Things I Should Have Said”.

 

In reaction to the criticism from Britney and her fans, Jamie Lynn responded: “I hate burst my sister’s bubble, but my book was not about her. I can’t help that I was born a Spears, too. I’ve worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I’ve built my career in spite of just being someone’s little sister.”

