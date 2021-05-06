Listen
Britney Spears Wants To Continue Her Conservatorship…Just Without Her Dad
May 6, 2021 @ 8:29am
Britney Spears is getting a chance to talk to the judge in her conservatorship case next month, but not about ending it. Word is she just wants her dad out of it.
Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Britney does not feel trapped in the 13-year-old conservatorship. As one source put it,
“She has 99% of the freedom she’d have if she weren’t in a conservatorship, and the only thing she’s prevented from doing are crazy things, like buying 3 cars at a time [something she tried to do back in the day].”
Our sources say Britney has been free to travel — she goes to Hawaii fairly often — and lives her life in L.A. without real restrictions. Britney is apparently aware her life was out of control before the conservatorship was put in place, and it created a structure and replenished assets that were dwindling. As one source put it, “She’s taken care of and she knows it.”
Britney’s problem is Jamie and that they are not on speaking terms. A big point of contention is various business issues and certain people Jamie embraced on the team … people Britney doesn’t like because she feels like they were only in it for their own interests.
Britney has said she
will not perform again
as long as Jamie is part of the conservatorship. That said, she’s given no indication she wants to go back on stage and, in fact, has said she has other priorities.
