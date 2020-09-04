Britney Spears Wants Her Conservatorship To Be Open To The Public
Britney Spears wants her conservatorship case to be open to the public.
She said in court documents filed in Los Angeles this week that she “is vehemently opposed to this effort by her father to keep her legal struggle hidden away in the closet as a family secret.”
Her lawyer also slammed her dad Jamie for calling the #FreeBritney movement “a joke” made up by “all these conspiracy theorists.”
Britney was placed under the conservatorship in February 2008 after her public breakdown. It bars her from making personal and financial decisions without the approval of her court-appointed guardians including her dad.
MORE HERE