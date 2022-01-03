Britney Spears Unfollows Her Sister, Fiance Opens Up About Their Relationship

Britney Spears seems to be starting off the new year with a bit of a social media cleanse…including dumping her sister Jamie Lynn on Instagram. Britney currently follows 46 people, including fiancé Sam Asghari, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Madonna and Tinashe, who all vocalized their support for her amid the #FreeBritney movement.
In the meantime, her fiance Sam Asghari opened up about their relationship in a new interview with HollywoodLife.
On activities they love doing together: “We love going horseback riding. It is such a fun exercise and a great way to bond, and also just a great date, regardless. (laughs) Horses are majestic animals. They are so massive, and they are so peaceful at the same time.
On getting a dog recently: “The puppy that we just recently got, I got it as a surprise for my fiancée. I figured we need a bigger dog that is a protector and I love [Britney] and Porscha is the best. She is so beautiful.”
On sharing content from their upcoming wedding: “I like to keep my personal life very private, and, at the same time, I do want to highlight and share some of the amazing moments with my followers and fans.”
On where he sees himself in five to ten years: “Where would I love to be in five to ten years from now on? When it comes to my career, I do not have humble goals and skies the limit, so don’t expect for anything less. I will be reaching for the stars. We’re going to get there. With a lot of hard work and a lot of preparation and a lot of sleepless nights, we will get there.”