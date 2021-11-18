Britney Spears To Sit Down With Oprah

Britney Spears took to social media with an update for her fans. She posted a video with the caption, “I might as well do a hint of my thoughts here before I go and set things square on @Oprah.”
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)
A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)
In the video, Britney talked about the “little things” she’s grateful for since her 13-year conservatorship has ended. Things like holding her car keys, possession of her ATM card, and seeing money and buying candles. Britney also thanked her fans for their #FreeBritney movement, saying “ya’ll saved my life.”
Speaking about conservatorships, Britney noted that although she’s a “strong woman,” she wants to advocate for people “with disabilities and illnesses.” What about firing up her career?
A source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, on newsstands Friday, that while she “loves creating music and wants to give her fans a new album,” “it seems like she is focusing on one thing at a time.” There hasn’t been a date set for Britney to sit down with Oprah, but we’re sure when it happens all the world will be watching!