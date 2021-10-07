Britney Spears Thanks The #FreeBritney Movement

Britney Spears got on Twitter to thanks her fans and supporters who make up the #FreeBritney movement after the court suspended her father, Jamie Spears, as her conservator last week.
#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it … pic.twitter.com/7OpsOKoHNc
— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 4, 2021
#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it … pic.twitter.com/7OpsOKoHNc
— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 4, 2021