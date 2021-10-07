      Weather Alert

Britney Spears Thanks The #FreeBritney Movement

Oct 7, 2021 @ 6:00am

Britney Spears got on Twitter to thanks her fans and supporters who make up the #FreeBritney movement after the court suspended her father, Jamie Spears, as her conservator last week.

