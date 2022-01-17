      Weather Alert

Britney Spears Tells Her Sister “I Love You” After Criticizing Jamie Lynn Spears’ Interview

Jan 16, 2022 @ 11:28pm

Britney Spears was NOT happy with what her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, said in a GMA interview promoting her book, ‘Things I Should Have Said.” That caused her to lash out.

But now she seems to be changing her tune with her latest tweet:

“Jamie Lynn… I don’t think your book is about me at all…I said some harsh things because you obviously hurt me by the things you are making up about me !!! When I said only a scum person would make up things like that about someone, I could have sworn I said ‘but you’re not.'” She goes on to say she’s “shocked” their dad isn’t in jail, and tells Jamie Lynn “It’s your life and you deserve a beautiful life….I admire you for being strong…just know I love you.”

