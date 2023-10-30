Britney Spears Teasing A Second Memoir Next Year

Source: YouTube

Britney Spears’ memoir, The Woman In Me, is full of bombshells, but apparently there is still way more to say. She is already teasing a follow-up could be ready by next year. She shared a video of a man hitting a drum with a gavel-like instrument on her Instagram, along with the caption: “Humor is the cure to everything !!! Play on !!! Volume 2 will be released next year … get ready!”

Sources close to Spears told Variety nothing is officially in the works yet. The Woman In Me was only released last week, when Spears touted it as “the highest selling celebrity memoir in history.” It IS No. 1 on Amazon’s lists of most-read and nonfiction books, but the official numbers won’t be out until next week.

In the meantime, Justin Timberlake turned off his Instagram comments and canceled a few shows promoting his next solo album because of all the backlash he’s been getting from the memoir. But his *NSYNC bandmates are throwing their support behind him.

But she was kinder to her most recent ex, Sam Asghari, whom she called a “gift from God” in her memoir.