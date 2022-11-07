Britney Spears Talks How She Deals With Nerve Damage

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 26: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Britney Spears performs Britney Spears: Piece of Me Remixed. Reimagined. Still iconic. At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on February 26, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/BSLV/Getty Images for Brandcasting, Inc)

Britney Spears is opening up about nerve damage to the right side of her body. Did you even know she was dealing with that?

In a recent post to the Gram, she describes that dancing is what helps her cope with the mix of numbness and pain.

“it’s funny though when I dance I don’t feel the pain 💃 … it’s like my mind literally goes to a place of my inner child. And although I don’t move like I use to … I truly believe my faith in it gave me strength …”

She didn’t specify how she experienced the damage herself, but added that her current medication is helping mitigate the problems. #blessed