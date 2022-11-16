99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Britney Spears Talks Getting Her First ATM Card At 39

November 16, 2022 12:33PM EST
HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 11: Britney Spears arrives at the "The X Factor" Season 2 Premiere Party at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on September 11, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Imagine for a second that someone is using your money to buy you things, but you have little to no say it in yourself. That’s what it was like for Britney Spears for the many years during her conservatorship. In a recent Instagram post, she described feeling belittled during that time and how big it was for her to get her first ATM card just last year — she was 39 years old!

 

Many of the comments on the post voice support for Britney and show pride in her moving on and up from the situation.

