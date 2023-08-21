Britney Spears Speaks On Divorce For The First Time

Source: YouTube

Britney Spears said on Instagram Friday that she’s “a little shocked” her marriage to Sam Asghari is ending divorce. “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together.” She said that six years was “a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked” but adds that she’s “not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business.”

She acknowledged support from her fans saying, “in some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you.” Her post goes on to say that she’s “actually doing pretty damn good,” and will “be as strong as I can and do my best.” She admits she tries to put on a strong front on social media, but “I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but for some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses.”

Asghari spoke out on Thursday on Instagram and denies reports he’s challenging their prenup.