Britney Spears Speaks On Divorce For The First Time
Britney Spears said on Instagram Friday that she’s “a little shocked” her marriage to Sam Asghari is ending divorce. “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together.” She said that six years was “a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked” but adds that she’s “not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business.”
She acknowledged support from her fans saying, “in some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you.” Her post goes on to say that she’s “actually doing pretty damn good,” and will “be as strong as I can and do my best.” She admits she tries to put on a strong front on social media, but “I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but for some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses.”
Asghari spoke out on Thursday on Instagram and denies reports he’s challenging their prenup.