IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR APLE MUSIC FESTIVAL 10 - Singer Britney Spears performs as part of the Apple music festival in London Tuesday, September 27, 2016. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Apple Music Festival 10/AP Images)

Did Britney Spears put on a weird British accent during a recent show?

To be fair, she was performing at London’s O2 arena, so maybe she was speaking their language to make sure they understood her? WARNING: NSFW LANGUAGE