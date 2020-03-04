Britney Spears’ Son Trashed His Grandpa On Instagram
Britney Spears’ son, Jayden, went on a rant about his grandpa (Britney’s dad) on Instagram live. He went live from his dad Kevin’s house.
He told fans he’ll tell all about Britney’s conservatorship “if he gets 5000 followers.” When asked about Jamie Spears, he responded “He’s a pretty big di*k, he’s pretty f***in’ gay as sh*t. He can go die.” Jayden knows that #FreeBritney exists on social media. He said he’s trying to “do stuff” to help his mom, “but like they’re all over me or whatever.”
Jayden also told fans that his mom shouldn’t retire because she “makes bank,” after revealing that she told him she “might just quit” music.
MORE HERE