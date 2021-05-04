Britney Spears Slams ‘Hypocritical’ Documentaries For Highlighting Her Trauma

Britney Spears is sharing with followers she’s not happy about some unauthorized documentaries released this year that cover her conservatorship and the tabloid coverage of her career.
“Geez !!!! 2021 is definitely way better than 2020 but I never knew it was gonna be like THIS 😳😳😳 !!!!” she captioned the video. “So many documentaries about me this year with other people’s takes on my life … what can I say … I’m deeply flattered !!!!”
“These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing 🤔🤔🤔????? Damn … I don’t know y’all but I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I’ve had some pretty tough times in my life … I’ve had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends … I think the world is more interested in the negative 🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️ !!!!”
“I mean … isn’t this supposed to be a business and society about THE FUTURE 🤧🤧🤧 ???? Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago ???? I mean DAMN …”
