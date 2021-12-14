Britney Spears Slams Diane Sawyer For Interview 18 Years Ago

Britney Spears is continuing to sound off about things in her past she didn’t feel like she could address until now. Like that 2003 interview Diane Sawyer that she says took a tone of Britney was in the wrong.
“Do we dare forget the Diane Sawyer interview in my apartment almost 20 years ago?” she wrote. “What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry???” She continued, “Seriously though… I lived in my apartment for a year and never spoke to anyone… my manager put that woman in my home and made me talk to her on national television and she asked if I had a shopping problem!!! when did I have a shopping problem?”
She also was asked about her big breakup from Justin Timberlake in 2002 and how “in shock” she was following it and “never spoke to anyone for a very long time.” “Something I never shared when I had that break up years ago was that I couldn’t talk afterward,” “I was in shock… pretty lame of my dad and three men to show up at my door when I could hardly speak… two days later they put Diane Sawyer in my living room… they forced me to talk!”
In a statement to PEOPLE, Jamie Spears’ lawyer Alex Weingarten said his client didn’t have anything to do with that interview.
“Mr. Spears has no idea what Ms. Spears is talking about. Jamie never set up any interview with Diane Sawyer and was not present for any such interview,” the statement read. “He had nothing to do with Britney’s career at this point and was completely uninvolved in this interview. Jamie loves Britney very much, wishes Britney nothing but the best and hopes that she continues to seek the help that she needs to stay safe and healthy.”
Spears said she was “a baby” at the time, but now she knows how to stand up for herself. As for touring, she said she probably will never do that again because she hated it.
