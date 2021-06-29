Britney Spears’ Sister And Christina Aguilera Voice Support For Britney

Jamie Lynn Spears is speaking out on reaction to her silence since her sister spoke in court for the first time last week.
Jamie Lynn Spears makes a statement on Instagram. Says she will support Britney in ending the conservatorship or "going to mars." Also states that she is proud of her using her voice and asking for new legal counsel. #FreeBritney #FreeBritneyNOW #BelieveBritney pic.twitter.com/9lcW0t3TRT
— Nelson (@nelson64) June 28, 2021
She released a statement on her Instagram story about her lack of public statements in support of Britney thus far.
“I felt like until my sister could speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, it wasn’t my place and it wasn’t the right thing to do. But now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say,”
“I think it’s extremely clear that since the day I was born that I’ve only loved adored and supported my sister. This is my freakin’ big sister before any of this bulls—. I don’t care if she wants to run away to the rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before,” “I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me either way because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness,”
“I’ve made a very conscious choice in my life to only participate in her life as her sister..” She gets emotional at this point saying, “Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform. But I can assure I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after. Note that. I’ve worked since I was 9 years old, I’ve paid my own bills since I was 10 years old. Not that I owe the public anything because my sister knows I love and support her. That’s the only person I owe anything to. I’m not my family — I’m my own person. I’m speaking for myself. I’m so proud of her for using her voice. I am so proud of her for requesting new counsel.”
Christina Aguilera also tweeted a thread in support of Britney:
To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those “close” to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.
— Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021
To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life.
My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world. 🤍
— Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021
Britney’s ex-husband and father of her two sons, Kevin Federline, released a statement of support through his lawyer.