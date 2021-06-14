      Weather Alert

Britney Spears Shares Her Favorite Tattoo No One Ever Sees

Jun 14, 2021 @ 6:51am

Britney is sharing a tattoo with fans that is usually hidden. She posted a photo wearing a pink bathing suit and wrote, “hot pink makes my tan pop.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)


She then added, “Have you seen the tattoo on the back of my neck before ???? It’s Hebrew, it’s a language written backwards !!!! It says Mem Hey Shin and means healing !!!! It’s my favorite tattoo but ironically you never see it “

TAGS
Britney Spears Instagram Tattoo
POPULAR POSTS
A College Student Captivated Tik Tok With The Epic Journey Of Her Pool Noodle
Meet A Local 5-Year-Old Business Owner
Louisville Pastry Chef Jaclyn Joseph Won Food Network's 'Best Baker In America'
Bud Light Rolling Out Spiked Seltzer Popsicles
Ballard High School Senior Hits Home Run On The Day Of Her Mother's Funeral
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On