Britney Spears Shares Her Favorite Tattoo No One Ever Sees

Britney is sharing a tattoo with fans that is usually hidden. She posted a photo wearing a pink bathing suit and wrote, “hot pink makes my tan pop.”
She then added, “Have you seen the tattoo on the back of my neck before ???? It’s Hebrew, it’s a language written backwards !!!! It says Mem Hey Shin and means healing !!!! It’s my favorite tattoo but ironically you never see it “