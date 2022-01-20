Britney Spears Sends Cease-And-Desist To Sister While Ex-FBI Agent Says Britney’s Dad Spied On Her

Britney Spears has had enough of her sister talking about her to promote her memoir, “Things I Should Have Said”, and now her lawyer is involved.
In a cease-and-desist letter obtained by PEOPLE, Britney’s attorney, Matthew Rosengart, asked Jamie Lynn to stop sharing stories about his client’s life in interviews on her book tour, which has included appearances on Good Morning America and the Call Her Daddy podcast.
“We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her,” the letter begins. “Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she.” “You of all people know the abuse and wrongdoing Britney had to endure during the conservatorship, after initially growing up with a ‘ruinous,’ alcoholic father. In fact, your own book reportedly states that your father ‘spent most of my life in that cycle of ruinous behavior. His bouts of drinking caused me periods of torment and sorrow.’ “
And then Britney got on the ‘gram to blast Jamie Lynn again saying, “You selfish little brat !!! Saying how weird and dumb it was that I bought a house for Mamma !!!! She was so proud and you told that interview girl that it was just weird … LIKE I GUESS I WILL JUST WALK IN THESE HALLS … Why did you say that ???” she wrote.
“And why watching your at length interview … Really 2 HOURS or more ????? And the topic about the knife which is ironically the only lie you’ve ever told in your whole life … Why is that conversation 20 min ??? and the most degrading to me … OH BUT you don’t want to keep talking about it because you don’t want to HURT ANYBODY’S feelings,” she continued.
In the meantime, during Britney’s court hearing when she spoke trying to end her conservatorship, she claimed her dad spied on her. Now an ex-FBI agent is backing her up with receipts!
Sherine Ebadi, who worked on fraud and corruption cases for over 10 years in the FBI, claimed in a declaration filed Friday in Los Angeles and obtained by Page Six that Jamie Spears “engaged in and directed others to engage in unconscionable violations of [Britney’s] privacy and civil liberties.”
Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, submitted Ebadi’s declaration as part of a larger court filing accusing Jamie, 69, of taking more than $6 million from Britney’s estate and using “his role as conservator to further his own personal and business interests.”
Ebadi’s declaration said she “personally debriefed and interviewed” Alex Vlasov, who was the one in the “Controlling Britney Spears” documentary in September that said Jamie had monitored Britney’s cellphone and bugged her bedroom.
“According to Mr. Vlasov, Black Box was initially responsible for suggesting that a secret listening device be planted in [Britney’s] bedroom, but [Jamie] ‘loved’ the idea and approved and instructed that the installation move forward.” “The Black Box employee who placed the secret device in [Britney’s] bedroom explained to Mr. Vlasov that he did so by duct-taping it behind furniture so it could not be seen and that he added a separate battery pack to the recording device to permit continuous recording for a longer period of time.”
Vlasov told Ebadi that there were “hundreds of hours of audio recording” between 2016 and 2018, including conversations between Britney and her then-boyfriend as well as her teenage sons.