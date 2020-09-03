Britney Spears Says Conservator Arrangement Was Voluntary
Britney Spears told a court this week that her conservatorship was voluntary, throwing a wrench in the belief of the #FreeBritney movement that it’s against her will.
The conservatorship — known in other states as legal guardianship — has been in place for the past 12 years and dictates the 38-year-old singer’s legal and professional life, under the supervision of a conservator, which, in her case, has mostly been her father, Jamie Spears.
After the conservatorship was extended last month, it was revealed that Britney’s sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, was named the trustee of the “SJB Revocable Trust,” which was initially set to protect the pop star and her children’s finances. Her sister had reportedly asked for Britney’s trust to be relocated, as she is the trustee.
Now according to new documents, Britney has asked the court to appoint Bessemer Trust Company, N.A. to serve as conservator of her estate. The company would control the Spears’ finances and control the power of attorney for her medical health decisions and musical career. Her attorney said, “This is a voluntary conservatorship. Conservatee wishes to exercise her right to nominate a conservator of the estate…”
A hearing on the matter, which Spears said she’ll attend, is scheduled for Nov. 10.
