Britney Spears Says “A Part Of Me Has Died” Amid Drama With Sons

Britney Spears feels like a part of herself “has died” amid her strained relationship with sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. She said on Instagram: “Literally, I have no purpose anymore. They were my joy. They were my everything. I look forward to seeing them. That was what I live for. And then all of a sudden, they were gone.” That’s what she said in a series of audio clips posted to her Instagram late Saturday. Spears also stated that she “used to have my kids at one point, way more” than their dad, Kevin Federline. “I mean, people don’t remember that part because they always focused on the negative, but from when they were 6 to 9 years old, I had them 70% of the time,” she said. “I don’t understand how it’s so easy for them, just to cut me off like that. I don’t understand it.”

In September 2019, it was reported that Spears and her ex-husband had amended their joint custody agreement – with Federline now getting the boys 70% of the time, instead of a 50-50 split. But she apparently hasn’t seen them in roughly six months. And the other post that got fans worried is where she’s naked from behind, and goes on a rant (in a now-deleted caption) about not performing again. Britney says her experience with tours left her “traumatized,” and she said, “I’d rather quit, s**t in my pool and shoot photos of myself in studios over working with the most offensive people in my life.” “… and no, I won’t probably perform again just because I’m stubborn, and I will make my point… kiss my … ass.”

