Britney Spears Rips Her Dad, Sister And Critics On Instagram

Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears‘ social media feud is heating up. On Sunday (July 18), Jamie Lynn, 30, took to Instagram to share a few photos of herself posing in front of a mirror while wearing a red dress. “May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit ✌🏻❤️,” Jamie Lynn captioned the post.
Later in the day, Britney, 39, took to her own Instagram to share a video of her dancing, and not so subtly shaded her younger sister in the caption. “May the Lord wrap your mean ass up in joy today,” “PS RED 🌹🌹🌹 !!!!! Pssss … this is Bad Guy part 2 … same song new dance 💃 … if you don’t like it … don’t watch it 🍒🍒🍒 !!!!!” Uh Oh.
Then Brit didn’t hold back in another profanity-laced Instagram post, lashing out at her dad, her sister and her critics.
She had words for those who leave nasty comments on her dancing videos: “For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos … look I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think !!!! I’ve done that for the past 13 years,”
“…No I’m not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans … so I quit !!!!”
And more at her Jamie Lynn Spears: “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!.” “My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!,”“This conservatorship killed my dreams … so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill … yet people still try !!!!”
