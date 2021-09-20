      Weather Alert

Britney Spears Returns To Instagram

Sep 20, 2021 @ 7:15pm

Britney couldn’t stay away too long! Britney Spears is back on the Gram only after being gone a week. Spears reactivated her account today (Monday), posting a few photos with the caption, “Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my…holy s**t…FIANCÉ…I still can’t believe it!!!! I couldn’t stay away from the gram too long so I’m back already!!!“.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

The singer announced last week that she was deactivating her account to celebrate her engagement. What’s the longest you’ve been away from social media? Do you plan to always have a social media account?

