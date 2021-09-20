Britney Spears Returns To Instagram

Britney couldn’t stay away too long! Britney Spears is back on the Gram only after being gone a week. Spears reactivated her account today (Monday), posting a few photos with the caption, “Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my…holy s**t…FIANCÉ…I still can’t believe it!!!! I couldn’t stay away from the gram too long so I’m back already!!!“.
The singer announced last week that she was deactivating her account to celebrate her engagement. What’s the longest you’ve been away from social media? Do you plan to always have a social media account?