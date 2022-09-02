Britney Spears Responds To Her Sons Speaking Out

Britney Spears’s son Jayden James with ex, Kevin Federline, is speaking out about why he and his brother skipped their mom’s wedding to Sam Asghari in a new interview for ITV. The interview airs tonight in which he says, “At the time it just wasn’t a good time to go,” “I’m not saying that I’m not happy for her. I’m really happy for them, but she didn’t invite the whole family and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don’t see how that situation would have ended on good terms.”

Britney has this to say about that:

Kevin admitted in an interview that the boys hadn’t seen their mom in several months. Jayden is open to it saying, “I 100 percent think this can be fixed,” “It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again.”

