Britney Spears Responds To Her Sister’s Interview…”Everything Was Always Given To Her”

Welllll doesn’t look like Jamie Lynn Spears’ interview on GMA did anything to smooth things over with her sister.
In a series of Notes app screenshots posted to Twitter on Thursday, Britney Spears said she watched the interview and took issue with several things.
— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 13, 2022
— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 13, 2022
She reacted to Jamie Lynn saying some of Britney’s past behavior was “erratic” and defended her tribute performance at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, during which she sang remixes of Britney Spears’ songs.
“She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time… so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense ??? REALLY ???” Britney Spears wrote. “Then where the lady mentioned why did she accuse you of doing remixes to her songs … I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her !!!”
“Hope your book does well, Jamie Lynn !!!!” Britney Spears added, going on to write more about her family as a whole. “My family ruined my dreams 100 billion percent and try to make me look like the crazy one while I have a 104 fever, not being able to move in my bed !!!! My family loves to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them !!!!”