Britney Spears Reacts To Millie Bobby Brown Wanting To Play Her

Britney Spears got a little salty upon hearing that Millie Bobby Brown said earlier this week she would like to portray her in a film. Brown said on “The Drew Barrymore Show”: “I think her story, first of all, resonates with me. Just growing up in the public eye watching her videos, watching interviews of how when she was younger.” Brit responded, ‘I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I’m not dead !!!’

